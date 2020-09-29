Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,332 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

GTN stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

