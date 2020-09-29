Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,513 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raven Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 262,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Raven Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,084,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAVN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 3,000 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,482. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

