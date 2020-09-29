Bank of Montreal Can Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMKTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $758.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

