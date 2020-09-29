Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,587 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 412.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

