Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 497.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.