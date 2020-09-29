Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 249.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

