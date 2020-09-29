Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

