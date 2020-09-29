American International Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SWK by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Get SWK alerts:

SWKH opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. SWK Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. SWK had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.