American International Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SWK by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

SWKH opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. SWK Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. SWK had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

