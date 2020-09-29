Bank of Montreal Can Has $105,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,125,000 after buying an additional 8,400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $137.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

