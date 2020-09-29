American International Group Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after buying an additional 338,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 185,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.