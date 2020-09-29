Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Hudson worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 52.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,432,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 19.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,985,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 94.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 110,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Hudson Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $701.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

