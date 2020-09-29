Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49,649 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

