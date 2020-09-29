Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 150,669 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,669 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Briggs & Stratton worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,796 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

NYSE BGG opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.