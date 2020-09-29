SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 400,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,422,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,555,000 after buying an additional 241,873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.