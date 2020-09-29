Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $892,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

