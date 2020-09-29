Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 66,459 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Tiptree worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tiptree by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tiptree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 119.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $168.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $30,895.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,527,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,962,324.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,686 shares of company stock worth $427,843. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

