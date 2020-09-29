Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEI. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Shares of PEI opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.