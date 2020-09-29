Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Insiders sold 5,579 shares of company stock worth $606,780 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

