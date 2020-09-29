Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 150,669 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,669 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of Briggs & Stratton worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 272,385 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

NYSE BGG opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.