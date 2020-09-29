Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,579 shares of company stock valued at $606,780. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.