Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 5,541 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Arrow Financial worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Arrow Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

