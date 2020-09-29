Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 66,459 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Tiptree worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 119.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tiptree by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Shares of TIPT opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

In related news, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,441,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,891,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,686 shares of company stock valued at $427,843 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.