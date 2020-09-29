Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $892,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Anterix Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Anterix Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,351 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,351 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in National Presto Industries Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in National Presto Industries Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,628 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,628 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,332 Shares of Gray Television, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,332 Shares of Gray Television, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,513 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,513 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report