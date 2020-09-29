Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 31,085 Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of PCSB Financial worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 111.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $206.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.59. PCSB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCSB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

