Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $4,671,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,206 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $282,475.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $2,111,905. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.