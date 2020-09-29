Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Jernigan Capital worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

