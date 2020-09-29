Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$70,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,871,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,417,700.36.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total value of C$71,043.90.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total value of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total value of C$89,205.00.

Real Matters stock opened at C$24.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. Real Matters Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

