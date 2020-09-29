Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.96 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $95,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $184.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

