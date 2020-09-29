$159.21 Million in Sales Expected for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to report $159.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $160.35 million. Store Capital reported sales of $157.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $640.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.48 million to $642.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $665.39 million, with estimates ranging from $643.39 million to $679.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 202.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

