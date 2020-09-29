Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.58 Million

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $285.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.90 million and the lowest is $282.00 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $277.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $346.69 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.71.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

