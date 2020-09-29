Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $117.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.20 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $70.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.95 million to $490.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $761.38 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock worth $23,182,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

