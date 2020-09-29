Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

