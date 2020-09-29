$313.95 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $313.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $306.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

CHDN opened at $174.25 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $183.34. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

