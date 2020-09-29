LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00.

LYFT stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in LYFT by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 1,345.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at $576,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

