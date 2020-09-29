AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark Sells 3,097 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gina Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

