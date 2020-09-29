PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) CEO Thomas J. Nimbley Buys 50,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

