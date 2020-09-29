CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 25,986 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08.

On Monday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $289,704.78.

On Thursday, September 10th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $282,981.42.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $273,736.80.

On Friday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $611,450.58.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $905,309.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Langley Steinert sold 4 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $109.28.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,100,000 after buying an additional 525,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,108 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

