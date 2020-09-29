Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Mark Hooper Purchases 500,000 Shares

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper purchased 500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,500.00 ($210,357.14).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mark Hooper 7,500 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

