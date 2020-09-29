Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.
Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.17.
Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
