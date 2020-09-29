Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.17.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.