Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Sells C$560,504.21 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,827,661.02.

Edith E. Holiday also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26.

TSE:CNR opened at C$142.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$143.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

