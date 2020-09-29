General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss Sells 4,778 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GD stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
