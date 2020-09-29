General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss Sells 4,778 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GD stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

