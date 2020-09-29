Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf Sells 26,760 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation Inc has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

