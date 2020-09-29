Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($3.16) Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Friday, September 25th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $222.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.34. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,641,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

