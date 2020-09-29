Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Xenonics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:XNNH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Xenonics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,118,500 shares.

Xenonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XNNH)

Xenonics Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs.

