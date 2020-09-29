Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 8,446 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,080,074.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BR stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

