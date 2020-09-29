DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $1,256,890.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Thomas A. Cullen sold 86,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $2,629,020.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00.

DISH stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.74. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

