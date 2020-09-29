Insider Selling: Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WK stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

