Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 20,000 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $93,389.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $19,453,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

