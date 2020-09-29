Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $1,953,535.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,799,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,947,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,587,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,187,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.