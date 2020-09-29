Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,953,535.28 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $1,953,535.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,799,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,947,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,587,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,187,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.