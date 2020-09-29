Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 131,780 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

